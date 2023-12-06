I-485 Outer in north Charlotte reopens after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of I-485 Outer have reopened after a crash in north Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened around noon along the highway at Mile Marker 25.8 near Benfield Road.

Medic advised one person had ‘non-life threatening injuries.’

Officials said all four lanes were shut down just past Exit 26 and advised all travelers to seek an alternate route due to increased traffic.

NEW: Lockdown lifted after fight involving ‘several students’ at North Meck, CMS says

NCDOT expected the roadway to be reopened around 3:00 p.m.; however, it ultimately was cleared around 12:50 p.m.

For real-time traffic updates, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.