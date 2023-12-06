PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat

A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage accident. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WANF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A high school baseball player in Georgia is considered brain dead after a tragic batting cage accident last month.

Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher for the Gainesville High School baseball team, was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat on Nov. 20 at the school’s batting cages.

According to the Gainesville City School System, the high school senior has been in a coma at Northeast Georgia Medical Center since the incident.

On Wednesday, doctors and family updated Medina’s condition saying that he has been declared brain dead and that his organs will be donated.

Officials with Gainesville schools said he will not be forgotten.

“The life of Jeremy Medina will forever impact the lives of our entire community. His passing will mean renewed life for many others as an organ donor. Please continue to pray for the Medina family,” Gainesville school officials shared.

There will also be an honor walk and celebration of Medina’s life for the public to attend at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Overflow outside Stanley town hall on Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023
Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Brownstone Court near Modena Street.
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by FedEx vehicle in Gastonia

Latest News

Major’s next court date is set for later this month.
Man charged after 14-year-old killed in north Charlotte faces judge
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
LIVE: Las Vegas police: Multiple victims reported in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead
FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments on removing Trump from ballot under insurrection clause
CMPD needs help in identifying suspect, vehicle after striking pedestrian.
Crime Stoppers: CMPD needs help identifying suspect, vehicle involved in hitting pedestrian