Getting Answers: Customer contacts WBTV with concerns about cyberattack on financial services company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer of LoanCare, owned by Fidelity National Financial, contacted WBTV after learning the company experienced a cyberattack.

She says she could not figure out what was going on after the website and app went down, and she is worried about her personal information.

Fidelity National Financial handles almost two million loans, also providing things like title insurance, mortgage and real estate services.

Customers of LoanCare are sharing their experiences in a Facebook group; some say their bank accounts have been hacked, while others saying there has been zero communication from the company.

According to an SEC filing, Fidelity National Finance became aware of a cyber incident within some of its systems on November 19th. The filing says it “implemented certain measures to assess and contain the incident. Among other containment measures, we blocked access to certain of our systems, which resulted in disruptions to our business.”

Chris Furtick, a cybersecurity expert with Fortalice Solutions, said there is not a lot of public information about what happened.

“There has been somewhat of a lack of transparency in this particular incident,” he said. “A third party gained access to their environment probably through some credentials that they harvested. So we don’t know a whole lot about that yet, but typically that’s how these things happen, data breaches often times start with a business e-mail compromise.”

A cyber gang known as BlackCat claimed responsibility for the attack, which is the same group behind the attack on MGM Resorts over the summer.

By December 3rd, Fidelity National Financial claimed the incident was contained, but some customers say they are afraid to pay.

WBTV contacted LoanCare and Fidelity National Financial, but could not get through to a real person via phone or email.

Furtick says customers could ultimately pursue a class action lawsuit, and in the meantime they could stop doing business with this company.

He also suggests people prepare for situations like this.

“Have a credit freeze in place, so even if your data is compromised, the threat actor won’t be able to open accounts in your name,” he said. “The second thing we always suggest folks do is have multi-factor authentication turned on on all your accounts, so if your account were to be compromised, someone wouldn’t be able to log in as you.”

