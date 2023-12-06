PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

First female Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dies at 93

Sandra Day O’Connor to lie in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court on December 18
By Jon Decker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, passed away on Friday at age 93.

O’Connor often cast the crucial swing vote during her 25 years as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. She grew up on a cattle ranch in Arizona, graduated from high school at the age of 16, and then went on to attend Stanford and Stanford Law School.

Her only job offer upon graduation was as a secretary at a law firm in Los Angeles. But she persisted and offered to work for no pay for the San Mateo County attorney general in California.

Later, O’Connor moved back to Arizona. She established a neighborhood law office and became active in Republican Party politics, rising to serve as the majority leader in Arizona’s state Senate, the first woman to hold that title in the country.

In 1981, O’Connor made history again as President Ronald Reagan’s first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“She is truly a person for all seasons, possessing those unique qualities of temperament, fairness, intellectual capacity and devotion to the public good,” said Reagan in his nomination announcement

O’Connor was unanimously confirmed to the High Court 99-0. Over her quarter-century on the bench, O’Connor played a key role in cases involving affirmative action, civil rights and abortion. She also joined the court’s conservative majority in Bush vs. Gore, which decided the 2000 presidential election in favor of George W. Bush in 2006.

O’Connor announced her retirement to care for her ailing husband, who is dealing with advanced Alzheimer’s. She stepped away from public life in 2018 when her family announced that she had dementia.

In a statement, Chief Justice John Roberts said, “Sandra Day O’Connor blazed an historic trail as the nation’s first female justice. We celebrate her enduring legacy as a public servant and as a patriot.” The court confirmed that Justice O’Connor will lie in repose ahead of a private memorial service on December 18.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Overflow outside Stanley town hall on Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023
Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Brownstone Court near Modena Street.
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by FedEx vehicle in Gastonia

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments on removing Trump from ballot under insurrection clause
CMPD needs help in identifying suspect, vehicle after striking pedestrian.
Crime Stoppers: CMPD needs help identifying suspect, vehicle involved in hitting pedestrian
Atrium Health is also temporarily updating its mask policy in high-risk settings.
Atrium Health implementing visitor restrictions due to rise in respiratory illnesses
Whitfield is departing the organization after more than 17 years.
‘The time has come’: Hornets president, vice chairman stepping down
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts 6 fake Donald Trump electors