Dusting of snow creates excitement in High County

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - That first dusting of snow was enough to energize many folks in the High Country, and to entice folks in our area to take a trip to the mountains. Boone got a trace of snow, higher elevations got a little more.

On the Blue Ridge Parkway you could see some in the shaded places blocking the sun. In downtown Boone, it was mainly on rooftops and on cars. You could see snow on Howard’s Knob and it was cold and windy enough for even Doc Watson to bundle up.

Local shops are welcoming customers.

“A lot of people like to come up here this time of year. And snow definitely brings in people,” said Carrie Balda-Sherer, the manager at Shoppes At Farmers on King St. “Getting up here on the weekdays is definitely going to get you a little bit of a less crowded experience. I think we get a little packed around the weekends this time of year and specific holidays, but if you’re able to get here on a little bit of an off day you’ll get to see a little bit more and enjoy a little bit more, yeah.”

On campus at App State, students like to see that first trace of snow.

“I just love the cold weather and we really don’t get much of in Raleigh,” said Brittany Byrun,”seeing the start of it is really nice,”

“I love it, I love it, it means snowboard season has started,” said Luna Arch of Charlotte.

And snowboarding and skiing was the ticket for many at Appalachian Ski Mountain on Wednesday.

“It’s really good today with the fresh new snow, it’s really fluffy and it’s not icy today,” one snowboarder said.

“Beautiful! Snow is powdery today, nice and fresh, conditions are pretty good,” added another.

There were families from the high country, from the Charlotte area, all over really, enjoying what many say is the first of many visits they’ll make to this mountain this season.

“Oh yeah, people are ready to get out to the slopes, no doubt about it. We’ve been getting calls all day long, people are going on the website, working out things in advance before they get here, makes it real easy once they get here,” said Brad Moretz of Appalachian Ski Mountain.

