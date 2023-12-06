‘Don’t know when he’ll be back’: Panthers TE Hayden Hurst diagnosed with PTA, father says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia (PTA), according to his father.

Jerry Hurst tweeted that his son was diagnosed with PTA by an independent neurologist from a hit he took against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9.

“Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back,” Jerry tweeted. “Prayers appreciated!”

Post-traumatic amnesia (PTA) is the time after a period of unconsciousness when the injured person is conscious and awake but is behaving or talking in a bizarre or uncharacteristic manner.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.