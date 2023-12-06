PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies say man used pickup truck to ram another car during domestic dispute

Joshua Dalton Jackson, 23, is now out on $4500 bond.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a Rowan County man used his truck to ram another car off the road in a domestic incident on Sunday.

According to the report, Joshua Dalton Jackson, 23, attempted to follow his ex-girlfriend and a friend as they were driving down Ryder Avenue and Old Beatty Ford Road. The victim had just helped the woman move out of the home she shared with Jackson.

Deputies say that while they were driving, Jackson got in between the two cars being driven by the victim and the ex-girlfriend. They tried to make a U-turn to get away from Jackson, but deputies say Jackson crossed a solid yellow line and forced his way back in between the two cars.

Jackson then allegedly smashed into the back of the victim’s car, causing it to spin. Jackson then rammed into the driver’s side of the victim’s car.

When deputies became involved, they say they went to Jackson’s home on 3rd Avenue in China Grove where they noticed a red truck in the driveway. There was blue paint on the grill of the truck that appeared to match the paint on the victim’s car, according to the report. A deputy then measured two tow-hooks on the front of Jackson’s truck and concluded that they matched the punctures made in the side of the victim’s car.

Jackson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and jailed on a bond of $4500.

