Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify suspect who robbed Bojangles restaurant in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a Bojangles restaurant in north Charlotte.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 18 at the Bojangles restaurant in the 10300 block of Mallard Creek Road.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows a masked individual rush up to the Bojangles drive thru window and stick a gun through the window. After the worker at the window runs away, the suspect opens the cash register drawer and begins grabbing money.

“You got patrons driving up through the drive thru. Who knows what could have happened?” questioned Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The robbery only lasted about 20 seconds. Surveillance footage shows the suspect take off after collecting cash from the drawer.

Smith said it is somewhat surprising to hear about an armed robbery at a restaurant in the middle of the day.

“I imagine it was starting to get busy, but you see that suspect was able to get in and out of that window pretty fast,” explained the detective.

Investigators said the masked suspect was also seen walking into a nearby convenience store the same day as the Bojangles robbery.

Surveillance footage from the store shows the suspect grab a disposable cup, acknowledge the worker behind the counter and walk back out of the business.

The video shows the suspect wearing a black ski mask, a long-sleeve black shirt, gray shorts, black leggings, and black shoes.

Smith said he is hopeful someone will be able to identify the robbery suspect after seeing the surveillance footage.

“Whatever helps. Whatever gets the case solved. Whether it be the video footage of him in the Circle K or him right there in the window of the Bojangles,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

