Crime Stoppers: CMPD needs help identifying suspect, vehicle involved in hitting pedestrian
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a vehicle struck them and left the scene.
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in hitting a pedestrian in November.
According to officials, the suspect struck a pedestrian at 200 E. 4th Street on Sunday, Nov. 26 around 10:45 p.m.
CMPD states tat the victim suffered serious injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
