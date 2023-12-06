PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crime Stoppers: CMPD needs help identifying suspect, vehicle involved in hitting pedestrian

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a vehicle struck them and left the scene.
CMPD needs help in identifying suspect, vehicle after striking pedestrian.
CMPD needs help in identifying suspect, vehicle after striking pedestrian.(Charlotte Crime Stoppers)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in hitting a pedestrian in November.

According to officials, the suspect struck a pedestrian at 200 E. 4th Street on Sunday, Nov. 26 around 10:45 p.m.

CMPD states tat the victim suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

