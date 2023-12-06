Crime Stoppers: CMPD needs help identifying suspect, vehicle involved in hitting pedestrian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in hitting a pedestrian in November.

According to officials, the suspect struck a pedestrian at 200 E. 4th Street on Sunday, Nov. 26 around 10:45 p.m.

CMPD needs help identifying the suspect driving this vehicle that struck a pedestrian at 200 E. 4th St on Nov 26, 2023 at about 10:45 p.m. and left the scene. The victim suffered serious injuries.

CMPD states tat the victim suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

