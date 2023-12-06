PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash involving overturned concrete truck impacting traffic in Mint Hill

A concrete truck tipped over on its side on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving an overturned concrete truck is impacting traffic in Mint Hill on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road at Pine Hill Road around 6:30 a.m.

The concrete truck could be seen on its side, tipped over in a ditch. No other vehicles appeared to be involved.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash or what caused it.

Mint Hill Police currently have the road blocked at Pine Hill Road.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

