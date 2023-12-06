Crash closes road just outside Uptown, 2 seriously hurt

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The wreck happened on the Third and Fourth Street connector near Charlottetowne Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has left two seriously hurt and shut down a road near Central Piedmont Community College’s campus just outside of Uptown on Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened on the Third and Fourth Street connector near Charlottetowne Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

A pickup truck was spotted crashed into a tree.

Police currently have Third Street blocked off at Charlottetowne Avenue. It is unclear when the road could reopen.

Medic said that following the crash, two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

