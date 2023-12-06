CMS: School bus involved in incident, ‘all are okay’, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) says a bus leaving Rea Farms K-8 was involved in a minor incident on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

CMS stated that the school bus was leaving the lot and hit a curb and went into a ditch with 42 students on board.

A CMS spokesperson stated that some students suffered some minor bumps and bruises as a result. The students were transferred to another bus and taken home.

The following message was sent to families:

Dear Rea Farms families, This is Principal Hough with an important message. This afternoon, bus 1937 hit a curb and went into an embankment. There were 42 students on board. Some suffered minor bumps and bruises. Law enforcement is investigating the incident. Bus 177 will be transporting students the rest of the way home. As always, our first priority is the safety of our students and staff. Thank you for your support of Rea Farms STEAM Academy.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

Medic stated that “all are okay.”

