CMS: School bus involved in incident, ‘all are okay’, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) says a bus leaving Rea Farms K-8 was involved in a minor incident on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
CMS stated that the school bus was leaving the lot and hit a curb and went into a ditch with 42 students on board.
A CMS spokesperson stated that some students suffered some minor bumps and bruises as a result. The students were transferred to another bus and taken home.
Law enforcement is investigating the incident.
Medic stated that “all are okay.”
