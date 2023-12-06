PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMS: School bus involved in incident, ‘all are okay’, Medic says

Some students suffered minor bumps and bruises
(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) says a bus leaving Rea Farms K-8 was involved in a minor incident on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

CMS stated that the school bus was leaving the lot and hit a curb and went into a ditch with 42 students on board.

A CMS spokesperson stated that some students suffered some minor bumps and bruises as a result. The students were transferred to another bus and taken home.

The following message was sent to families:

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

Medic stated that “all are okay.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill.
CMS: High school student killed, 2 others injured in Mint Hill crash
Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
Johnie McClendon died in a Sunday night shooting.
Police identify 14-year-old shot, killed Sunday in Charlotte
1 injured in vehicle crash involving tractor trailer.
1 injured in vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on NC 801
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say

Latest News

Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
Town of Matthews considering drone show alternative to 4th of July fireworks
Police said Myhijee Major turned himself in.
Man arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed in north Charlotte
Daneen Carroll prepares one of her medications in her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
WBTV Investigation reveals growth in Charlotte puts strain on patient care at major hospitals
They say it involves a newborn baby girl who was murdered shortly after her birt
Rowan Co. detectives hope to solve 52-year-old case of murdered newborn baby girl
Some residents of Hampton Green in Matthews complained about noise and debris from the...
Town of Matthews considering drone show alternative to 4th of July fireworks