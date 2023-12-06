CMS: Lockdown lifted after fight involving ‘several students’ at North Meck

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County high school was placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning following a fight, but it has since been lifted.

The fight involved “several students” at North Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

A message sent to parents said law enforcement was on campus and investigating the incident.

“We ask that you continue to partner with us in creating a safe learning environment for all students by speaking with your child(ren) about appropriate behavior at school and reminding them about the consequences of their actions,” the message from the school’s principal said.

North Meck’s message to parents said all students involved will be “disciplined accordingly.”

Video circulating amongst students shows several groups fighting and what appears to be a general panic. Police can also be seen attempting to break up some of the fights.

Huntersville Police said two students were charged with affray and were released to their parents. CMS officials said everyone involved in the incident were North Meck students.

Following the fight, WBTV has received several calls and messages from parents concerned about the incident, with some saying their students don’t feel safe at the school.

Wednesday’s incident is the latest of a series of disturbing events at North Meck.

In October, a fight at a football game against West Charlotte caused the game to end early. Less than a month ago, a student was arrested after he was found with two guns and 100 THC vape pens. Then, just two weeks ago, a parent was arrested after bringing a knife onto campus.

In the school’s message on Wednesday, the principal called “the safety and well-being of our students and staff” the top priority.

