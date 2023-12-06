Charlotte Fire Deputy Chief to retire after 35 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte announced that the Fire Deputy Chief with the Charlotte Fire Department will be retiring after 35 years.

Chief Samuel Jones will be taking his final call for duty on Friday, Dec. 15.

A native of Bluefield, West Virginia has been with the Charlotte Fire Department since 1989 when he started as a recruit with no experience.

Jones quickly rose through the ranks as a firefighter and then to captain and battalion chief and he was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2018 by Fire Chief Reginald Johnson.

He moved to Charlotte in 1986 and worked as a counselor.

“Chief Jones has tremendous love for the department, retirees, and everyone working to meet the mission of Charlotte Fire,” Johnson said. “Chief Jones has spent over three decades in service to the residents of Charlotte and sets a high bar of excellence for many of us to follow.”

For the past 35 years, one man has been a mighty figure on and off the firetruck, and on Dec. 15, Charlotte Fire Deputy Chief Samuel Jones takes his final call for duty. Read his story here -> https://t.co/BwqT176DjS pic.twitter.com/VJ9MdbHsxe — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) December 6, 2023

“For 35 years, I woke up in the morning, couldn’t wait to go to work, and I’ve been truly blessed,” Jones said. “I came here to serve. It started as a job. When you talk to people in the fire service, they’ll tell you I’ll do this job for nothing, and they mean it. But this is what it’s about. This is who we are.”

