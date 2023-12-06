PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte Fire Deputy Chief to retire after 35 years

Fire Deputy Chief Samuel Jones will take his final call for duty on Dec. 15.
Fire Deputy Chief Samuel Jones
Fire Deputy Chief Samuel Jones(City of Charlotte)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte announced that the Fire Deputy Chief with the Charlotte Fire Department will be retiring after 35 years.

Chief Samuel Jones will be taking his final call for duty on Friday, Dec. 15.

A native of Bluefield, West Virginia has been with the Charlotte Fire Department since 1989 when he started as a recruit with no experience.

Jones quickly rose through the ranks as a firefighter and then to captain and battalion chief and he was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2018 by Fire Chief Reginald Johnson.

He moved to Charlotte in 1986 and worked as a counselor.

“Chief Jones has tremendous love for the department, retirees, and everyone working to meet the mission of Charlotte Fire,” Johnson said. “Chief Jones has spent over three decades in service to the residents of Charlotte and sets a high bar of excellence for many of us to follow.”

“For 35 years, I woke up in the morning, couldn’t wait to go to work, and I’ve been truly blessed,” Jones said. “I came here to serve. It started as a job. When you talk to people in the fire service, they’ll tell you I’ll do this job for nothing, and they mean it. But this is what it’s about. This is who we are.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Overflow outside Stanley town hall on Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023
Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Brownstone Court near Modena Street.
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by FedEx vehicle in Gastonia

Latest News

Leslie Eagle's distinguished career spans 30 years, with 25 of those years dedicated to S&D...
Rowan-Salisbury School System announces new Executive Director of Human Resources
Featuring Christina Dalamangas & John Carter
Wednesday is Pet Day!
Atrium Health's visitor restrictions go into effect on Thursday.
Atrium Health implementing visitor restrictions due to rise in respiratory illnesses
CMPD detectives are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a Bojangles...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify suspect who robbed Bojangles in north Charlotte