PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Body of missing officer found weeks after vanishing while boating

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: KPLC, Welsh Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – The body of a part-time officer with the Welsh Police Department was found in a river near where he was last seen in his aluminum boat.

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities said he seemingly vanished while boating on the Mermentau River.

Family members, wildlife and fisheries officials, and sheriff’s deputies have been searching the river since he was reported missing.

Investigators said nearby surveillance cameras showed the man’s boat moving straight through the water before beginning to go in circles on the evening he disappeared.

His body was found near where officials believe he fell out of the boat. It is unclear why he fell into the water.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Overflow outside Stanley town hall on Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023
Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
Police said Myhijee Major turned himself in.
Man arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed in north Charlotte

Latest News

FILE - A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26,...
McDonald’s burger empire set for unprecedented growth over the next 4 years with 10,000 new stores
Trouble in Toyland Report
‘Trouble in Toyland’ report highlights dangers associated with recalled and counterfeit toys
FILE - Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie,...
How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate and what to look for
FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments on removing Trump from ballot under insurrection clause