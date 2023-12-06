Atrium Health implementing visitor restrictions due to rise in respiratory illnesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Atrium Health will implement temporary visitor restrictions for young children due to an increase in respiratory viruses like COVID-19, flu and RSV, the health system announced Wednesday.

Those temporary visitor restrictions go into effect at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 for children ages 12 and younger at Atrium Health locations across the greater Charlotte area.

Children in that age range will not be permitted to visit patients in Atrium Health hospitals, behavioral health and inpatient rehabilitation locations, according to officials.

Under certain circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member, the patient’s care team may make arrangements for visitors under 12, Atrium Health stated.

“Throughout the year, and especially right now, visitors who do not feel well or who have a confirmed case of flu, RSV, COVID-19 or any other respiratory virus should not visit,” a news release stated.

Atrium Health is also temporarily updating its mask policy in high-risk settings in an effort to protect patients and to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. According to staff, masks will be required when entering a patient’s room in these settings, which include:

Acute care hospitals

Rehabilitation hospitals and units

Emergency departments (including freestanding ED locations)

Skilled nursing facilities

Behavioral health

Inpatient hospice

Infusion centers

Certain cancer care areas, including outpatient bone marrow transplant clinics

“It is essential we protect our most vulnerable patients during respiratory virus season,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist for Atrium Health. “We have seen in the past how these viruses, such as COVID-19, flu and RSV can cause severe disease and even death. We recognize that visitor restrictions may be inconvenient for some, but they are temporary changes to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our patients, as well as our teammates and our community.”

According to a spokesperson, Novant Health does not have visitor restrictions in place at this time but staff is continuing to monitor the spread of respiratory viruses in its facilities and communities.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.