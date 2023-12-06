PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Atrium Health implementing visitor restrictions due to rise in respiratory illnesses

Atrium Health is also temporarily updating its mask policy in high-risk settings.
Atrium Health's visitor restrictions go into effect on Thursday.
Atrium Health's visitor restrictions go into effect on Thursday.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Atrium Health will implement temporary visitor restrictions for young children due to an increase in respiratory viruses like COVID-19, flu and RSV, the health system announced Wednesday.

Those temporary visitor restrictions go into effect at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 for children ages 12 and younger at Atrium Health locations across the greater Charlotte area.

Children in that age range will not be permitted to visit patients in Atrium Health hospitals, behavioral health and inpatient rehabilitation locations, according to officials.

Under certain circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member, the patient’s care team may make arrangements for visitors under 12, Atrium Health stated.

“Throughout the year, and especially right now, visitors who do not feel well or who have a confirmed case of flu, RSV, COVID-19 or any other respiratory virus should not visit,” a news release stated.

Atrium Health is also temporarily updating its mask policy in high-risk settings in an effort to protect patients and to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. According to staff, masks will be required when entering a patient’s room in these settings, which include:

  • Acute care hospitals
  • Rehabilitation hospitals and units
  • Emergency departments (including freestanding ED locations)
  • Skilled nursing facilities
  • Behavioral health
  • Inpatient hospice
  • Infusion centers
  • Certain cancer care areas, including outpatient bone marrow transplant clinics

“It is essential we protect our most vulnerable patients during respiratory virus season,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist for Atrium Health. “We have seen in the past how these viruses, such as COVID-19, flu and RSV can cause severe disease and even death. We recognize that visitor restrictions may be inconvenient for some, but they are temporary changes to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our patients, as well as our teammates and our community.”

According to a spokesperson, Novant Health does not have visitor restrictions in place at this time but staff is continuing to monitor the spread of respiratory viruses in its facilities and communities.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Overflow outside Stanley town hall on Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023
Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
Police said Myhijee Major turned himself in.
Man arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed in north Charlotte

Latest News

Daneen Carroll prepares one of her medications in her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
WBTV Investigation reveals growth in Charlotte puts strain on patient care at major hospitals
“I can’t get an appointment when I need it: when I’m sick. Your illness is not in the schedule.”
WBTV Investigation reveals growth in Charlotte puts strain on patient care at major hospitals
On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
OYST: 3 things to know how your body respond to illness
Doctors recommend getting your child checked if they are experiencing breathing issues.
WBTV Getting Answers: Is pediatric pneumonia a concern in the Carolinas?