A 2023 cooking gift guide with Chef Stackhouse

Jeff Stackhouse of Chef’s for Seniors joins the show to give his top gifts for cooks
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Buying the perfect Christmas present can be a challenge.

Gift-giving for people who love to cook can be even more of a challenge!

Whether you’re just starting your cooking journey or been a master in the kitchen for years, sometimes it’s good to ask the pros for some help.

Chef Jeff Stackhouse of Chef’s for Seniors joined the QC Kitchen to give his three ideal gifts for people who love staying in the kitchen.

The chef will also use the three gifts to make his signature meatloaf in the studio!

