‘We’ve proven we belong’: Weddington seeks first 4A football state championship

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Weddington Warriors’ football team is preparing for its first 4A state championship this weekend as it continues to rapidly ascend the state’s highest ranks.

Weddington, in Union County, made the jump from 3A to 4A after years of dominating the NC High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) second-highest level. In the school’s first two years as a 4A program, Weddington made it to the quarterfinals and semifinals. This year, the Warriors have a chance to take it all.

In Weddington’s brief time competing at the 4A level, head coach Andy Capone said he believes his players have shown they belong.

“I think we’ve proven we belong, it’s just continuing the success,” he said. “It’s hard to continue success. It’s hard to keep kids believing, still working and striving for it, but I’d rather have that challenge than a different one.”

Capone’s Warriors enter Saturday’s state championship against the Hoggard Vikings with a 13-2 record, and are fresh off a commanding 34-14 win over Mecklenburg County’s Independence High School in the semifinals.

Hoggard, from Wilmington, has lost just one game all year, and that was their season opener on Aug. 18.

Saturday’s championship game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

In 3A competition, the Hickory Red Tornadoes from Catawba County will square off with the Seventy-First Falcons for the state title in a battle of undefeated teams. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.

All state championship matchups can be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Related: Weddington punches ticket to 4A state championship with win over Independence

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.