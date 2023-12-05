PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Town of Matthews considering drone show alternative to 4th of July fireworks

Some residents of Hampton Green in Matthews complained about noise and debris from the fireworks in 2023.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Matthews is in the early stages of considering a proposal to replace its 4th of July fireworks with a 15 minute drone light show.

This proposal comes after some people living in the Hampton Green neighborhood complained about the noise and debris from the fireworks last Independence Day. The neighborhood is adjacent to the MARA complex, where the town usually launches the fireworks.

“My dog goes crazy, I have PTSD, boom booms don’t really help me at all,” David Galant, who lives in Hampton Green, told WBTV.

The Matthews Board of Commissioners watched a video from a company called Sky Elements during their last meeting.

Right now $23,000 is budgeted for the traditional fireworks show. Town staff is asking for an additional $37,000 from the tourism fund for a drone light show.

In a letter to the mayor and commissioners, the special events coordinator said the benefits of a drone show include that it would be environmentally friendly, with little to no noise, no smoke or chemical release into the air and no fallout debris.

Kyle Pivnick with Sky Elements says the company brings hundreds of drones in and handles all of the logistics.

“Everything is done well before the show,” Pivnick said. “Everything is pre-programmed, coordinated by our team of animators and designers that we have in house, and they work hard to create custom images and shapes.”

Due to the $60,000 price tag, the town of Matthews is also considering moving the fireworks show to another location, like the Matthews Sportsplex or Pursey-Halsey Park.

Garland said he would be in favor of this. His house is so close to MARA Complex, that ash falls onto his home.

“I love our country and I think it has to be recognized that it’s a great country, but we also have to recognize the citizens of that great country,” Garland said.

Mayor John Higdon told WBTV over the phone that he is not in favor of the drone show because of the cost, but he agrees the fireworks need to be moved further away from peoples’ homes.

