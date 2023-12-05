Temperatures cool off midweek as most areas stay dry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One more semi-warm day is in the forecast for the Charlotte area before temperatures drop back off midweek.

Tuesday will get off to a cold start, with morning lows in the 30s, but highs will bounce back into the 60s during the afternoon. The forecast looks mostly dry, although some snow could begin falling the mountains during the night hours.

Wednesday will be cooler across the area, with highs topping out in the low to mid-50s. Snow could continue into the morning in the mountains.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, with morning lows dipping into the 20 before once again only topping out in the 50s.

Things will warm back up Friday and into the weekend, though, with highs near the 60s. Our next best rain chance arrives Sunday, when some scattered showers could move through.

