PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Temperatures cool off midweek as most areas stay dry

Highs will only reach the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One more semi-warm day is in the forecast for the Charlotte area before temperatures drop back off midweek.

Tuesday will get off to a cold start, with morning lows in the 30s, but highs will bounce back into the 60s during the afternoon. The forecast looks mostly dry, although some snow could begin falling the mountains during the night hours.

Wednesday will be cooler across the area, with highs topping out in the low to mid-50s. Snow could continue into the morning in the mountains.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, with morning lows dipping into the 20 before once again only topping out in the 50s.

Things will warm back up Friday and into the weekend, though, with highs near the 60s. Our next best rain chance arrives Sunday, when some scattered showers could move through.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill.
Police: Speed apparent factor in crash that killed student in Mint Hill
Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man looking for answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
Johnie McClendon died in a Sunday night shooting.
Police identify 14-year-old shot, killed Sunday in Charlotte
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC

Latest News

Mountain snow showers arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday!
Feeling more like winter by the middle of the week
3 Day Forecast
Feeling more like winter by the middle of the week
Mountain snow showers arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday!
Feeling more like winter by the middle of the week
WBTV News at Noon
Week starts out with above-average temperatures, to cool off midweek
The week will get off to a dry and warm start, with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.
Week starts out with above-average temperatures, to cool off midweek