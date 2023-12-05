PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

SLED: York Co. man charged in July murder; Union Co. woman charged with obstruction

Two suspects have been charged with murder from July 2023.
Antonio Heath
Antonio Heath(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a York County man with murder and possession of a weapon in connection with a deadly shooting in July.

Antonio Heath, 33, was charged on Monday, Dec. 4, by SLED agents, who state he is the second suspect to be charged in this case.

The first suspect, John Lowery, 31, was charged in July by SLED for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Chester Police Department requested SLED to investigate the shooting death from July 23. Agents have also charged Jessica Camps, 32, with obstruction of justice.

Jessica Camps
Jessica Camps(South Carolina Law Enforcement Division)

Heath was booked into the Chester County Detention Center and Camps was booked into the Union County Detention Center.

The arrest warrant states that around 3:20 a.m. on July, 23 both Heath and Lowery were in possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Saluda Street.

According to the arrest warrant, Heath hid behind the house and ambushed the victim, firing multiple times, including the fatal blow to the head. Authorities said he and Lowery fled the scene.

Lowery fired multiple shots at the victim after Heath had initially fired his weapon, according to the arrest warrant.

In an arrest warrant for Camps, it states that on Dec. 4, she willingly and unlawfully harbored Heath, who was fugitive from justice, from Dec. 1 through Dec. 4.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill.
CMS: High school student killed, 2 others injured in Mint Hill crash
Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
Johnie McClendon died in a Sunday night shooting.
Police identify 14-year-old shot, killed Sunday in Charlotte
1 injured in vehicle crash involving tractor trailer.
1 injured in vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on NC 801
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say

Latest News

The investigation remains active and a motive has yet to be determined.
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
The mother and son are from Morganton, N.C.
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
Police said Major has been transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s...
Man arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed in north Charlotte
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son