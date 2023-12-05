SLED: York Co. man charged in July murder; Union Co. woman charged with obstruction

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a York County man with murder and possession of a weapon in connection with a deadly shooting in July.

Antonio Heath, 33, was charged on Monday, Dec. 4, by SLED agents, who state he is the second suspect to be charged in this case.

The first suspect, John Lowery, 31, was charged in July by SLED for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Chester Police Department requested SLED to investigate the shooting death from July 23. Agents have also charged Jessica Camps, 32, with obstruction of justice.

Jessica Camps (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division)

Heath was booked into the Chester County Detention Center and Camps was booked into the Union County Detention Center.

The arrest warrant states that around 3:20 a.m. on July, 23 both Heath and Lowery were in possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Saluda Street.

According to the arrest warrant, Heath hid behind the house and ambushed the victim, firing multiple times, including the fatal blow to the head. Authorities said he and Lowery fled the scene.

Lowery fired multiple shots at the victim after Heath had initially fired his weapon, according to the arrest warrant.

In an arrest warrant for Camps, it states that on Dec. 4, she willingly and unlawfully harbored Heath, who was fugitive from justice, from Dec. 1 through Dec. 4.

