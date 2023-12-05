Rowan Co. detectives hope to solve 52-year-old case of murdered newborn baby girl

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Rowan County are taking a look at a cold case from 52 years ago. They say it involves a newborn baby girl who was murdered shortly after her birth.

The body of the unidentified girl was found near Granite Quarry in 1971, but detectives say they discovered something in the case file that gives them hope they can discover what happened.

Lt. Ryan Barkley picked this case out of a big stack of cold case files. He said the name of the victim on the file bothered him; she was listed as “unknown baby girl found in trash dump.”

“The fact that she was never identified, and nobody was held accountable for it, that bothers me,” Barkley said. “Nobody deserves to be dumped on the side of the road like garbage and forgotten about.”

Barkley and Sheriff Travis Allen want to find out who the little girl was and find out what happened, and what resulted in what he says was her obvious murder just after taking her first breath.

“I work every case as if it were me or my family member and if I had a brother, sister, or child that was killed, I would want something done about it and not forgotten about,” Barkley added.

“The most traumatic cases that a detective deals with are infant deaths,” Allen said. “If we don’t solve this crime maybe we can still send a message out to the community that there are other avenues. You don’t have to go this route.”

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released details on the case. They say the newborn baby girl was discovered near the intersection of Dunn’s Mountain Road and Whiterock Avenue on March 20, 1971, by a man looking for bottles.

“He was out looking for old bottles and old trash sites, and he came across an infant, a newborn infant that appeared to be the victim of a homicide,” Allen added.

Allen said the case file identifies the bottle collector as A.J. Trexler of Route 5, Salisbury. He said they have not been able to locate Trexler or anyone who knows him.

The sheriff at the time, Sheriff John Stirewalt, described the case as being one of the most “troublesome cases” he had seen. According to records, no arrests were ever made.

The death certificate says that the body was cremated by the state a year after being found, which was a common practice for unidentified bodies during that time.

Allen said hair from the baby girl was preserved in an envelope that was part of the case file. That hair may be the key to discovering the identity of the child, according to investigators.

“The medical examiner did save some hair from the infant and it was part of the case file still, so we’re able to send that off for information,” Allen said. “We’re going to be able to pinpoint it pretty closely with DNA.”

Barkley said the hair is being sent for analysis. He says it may take several weeks before any conclusions are reached.

If anyone has any knowledge of the murder, they’re asked to contact Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.

