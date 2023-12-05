Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son

BEL AIR, M.d. (WBTV) - A mother has been arrested and charged in the beating death of her young son in Maryland, police said.

The 3-year-old toddler was identified by the Bel Air Police Department as Jason Garcia from Morganton, N.C. He was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 6 a.m. on Dec. 3.

According to officials, around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Bel Air Police Department responded to the 400 block of North Main Street in regards to a cardiac arrest involving a child.

Bel Air Police stated that an off-duty Harford County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving past the location and observed a woman standing in the street, holding a lifeless child. The deputy immediately called for assistance and police arrived within minutes.

Life-saving measures were immediately started on the infant, according to officials.

Police say that significant evidence, including video evidence, shows that the infant’s mother Gloria Hughes, 37, was involved in the death of her son.

According to WBTV’s affiliate WUSA in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2, the boy’s father contacted the Morganton Police Department in regards to a child custody issue. The father told police that his child and Hughes were headed to Maryland.

Police and medical staff confirmed that the boy and his mother checked into Upper Chesapeake Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, The child had been admitted to the emergency room for a reported ingestion of a boracic acid suppository.

Video surveillance shows the child and mom leaving the hospital on Sunday at 12:15 a.m.

Just hours later, surveillance footage provided by a Self Storage Plus in Bel Air shows the mother beating her 3-year-old son outside the business. The video shows Hughes slamming the child’s head against the ground multiple times, according to WUSA.

Medical staff stated that the child suffered some sort of road rash on his face and a large skull fracture, ultimately leading to his death.

Hughes has been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse. She is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

The investigation remains active and a motive has yet to be determined.

