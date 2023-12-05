Photos: Car flips onto side, blocks light rail tracks in southwest Charlotte
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hurt after a car flipped onto its side and blocked the light rail tracks in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to Medic.
The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. at Old Pineville Road and South Boulevard.
Paramedics said one person was treated for ‘non-life-threatening injuries.’
Police told WBTV that no charges had been issued and that the incident remained under investigation.
