Original Bojangles on West Boulevard reopens
The location opened in 1977.
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The original Bojangles along West Boulevard reopened Tuesday.
The location opened in 1977, starting the fried chicken and biscuit obsession many of us have come to love.
Forty-six years after the establishment opened, crews were working on major renovations. The crew hosted a bit of a ‘throwback’ celebration in honor of the new look of the original location.
“Congratulations!” said Lenay Thomas-Sheltra, the daughter of Richard Thomas, a founder of Bojangles. “[This is] the first Bojangles to bear the iconic logo and the longest-operating restaurant in the company.”
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.