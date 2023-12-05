Officials: Cabarrus County high school student had bed bugs in bookbag

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County high school student was found with bed bugs in their bookbag Thursday, according to school district officials.

The incident happened on Nov. 30 at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.

Officials say they identified the isolated case, and per standard protocol, facilities and maintenance staff inspected other locations within the school and bus. No other indications of bed bugs were detected during the examination.

Staffing additionally treated the everywhere the bookbag was, advising no infestation was identified.

The district does not provide schoolwide messaging in the case of a single isolated incident.

Watch continuing coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.