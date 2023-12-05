PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: Cabarrus County high school student had bed bugs in bookbag

The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County high school student was found with bed bugs in their bookbag Thursday, according to school district officials.

The incident happened on Nov. 30 at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.

Officials say they identified the isolated case, and per standard protocol, facilities and maintenance staff inspected other locations within the school and bus. No other indications of bed bugs were detected during the examination.

Staffing additionally treated the everywhere the bookbag was, advising no infestation was identified.

The district does not provide schoolwide messaging in the case of a single isolated incident.

