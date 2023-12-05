Motorcyclist killed in hit, killed in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was hit and killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Alexander County.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that they responded to and investigated a vehicle crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on NC 16 at Shade Tree Road.

Officials state that Christopher Goans was on his Harley Davidson traveling northbound on NC 16 when another vehicle traveling southbound attempted to make a left turn onto Shade Tree Road and turned in front of Goans.

Goans was ejected from his motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield the right of way.

