PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Meeting the man behind ‘Christmastime in Charlotte’

Have you ever wondered where Christmas music comes from?
This edition of “Carolina Camera” goes up to Waxhaw to meet the man behind “Christmas in Charlotte.”
By John Carter
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the greatest joys of the Christmas season is the sound of Christmas music.

Nowhere is that sound more joyous than here in the Charlotte area, but have you ever wondered where Christmas music comes from?

What you may not know is some of the most memorable Christmas music is being written right here in our area by one of the most talented composers/musicians in the country.

This edition of “Carolina Camera” goes up to Waxhaw to meet the man behind “Christmastime in Charlotte.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill.
CMS: High school student killed, 2 others injured in Mint Hill crash
Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
Johnie McClendon died in a Sunday night shooting.
Police identify 14-year-old shot, killed Sunday in Charlotte
1 injured in vehicle crash involving tractor trailer.
1 injured in vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on NC 801
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say

Latest News

This edition of “Carolina Camera” goes up to Waxhaw to meet the man behind “Christmastime in...
Meeting the man behind ‘Christmas in Charlotte’
B.R.A.K.E.S. defensive driving
Concord nonprofit providing free proactive driving courses for young drivers
The Disaster Action Team provides shelter, financial assistance, health services and...
Red Cross looking for volunteers to join South Carolina Disaster Action Teams
The Disaster Action Team provides shelter, financial assistance, health services and...
Red Cross looking for volunteers to join South Carolina Disaster Action Teams