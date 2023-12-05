Man charged in uncle’s murder forged $150K check from victim’s account, feds say

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Federal agents are attempting to seize a $150,000 check they say a man forged after murdering his uncle in Cleveland County.

David Ward is accused of forging the check from the victim’s account and depositing the funds into his own account on the same day his uncle, identified by authorities as Clifford Wade Ward, was found dead, according to the application for seizure submitted by the U.S. Secret Service.

Investigators said there was a metal object in the back of the victim’s head and law enforcement became suspicious of the cause of death.

David Ward allegedly told investigators his uncle was prone to falling and may have fallen backwards on the metal object. An autopsy later revealed the victim had a gunshot wound to the back of the head and the metal object was used to conceal the crime, according to the Cleveland County Sheriffs’ Office.

During the investigation, Ward was questioned about the $150,000 check, which he said was for farm expenses and had been written to him by his uncle, court documents state.

The Secret Service’s forensics lab examined the check and notified Cleveland County investigators that the date on it was “optically different” than on a genuine check, the affidavit stated.

Investigators spoke to another of the victim’s nephews, who had received a check from his uncle a week before the man’s death.

When looking at the signature on the alleged forged check, the nephew said it was not his uncle’s signature, according to court documents. He also compared his check with the $150,000 check and said the signature blocks were significantly different, federal agents say.

David Ward was arrested in September and charged with murder and obtaining property by false pretense.

Federal agents’ affidavit for a warrant to seize the check was submitted on Nov. 30.

