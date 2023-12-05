PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man charged in uncle’s murder forged $150K check from victim’s account, feds say

David Ward was arrested in September and charged with murder and obtaining property by false pretense.
David Ward was charged with his uncle's murder back in September.
David Ward was charged with his uncle's murder back in September.(Source: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Federal agents are attempting to seize a $150,000 check they say a man forged after murdering his uncle in Cleveland County.

David Ward is accused of forging the check from the victim’s account and depositing the funds into his own account on the same day his uncle, identified by authorities as Clifford Wade Ward, was found dead, according to the application for seizure submitted by the U.S. Secret Service.

Investigators said there was a metal object in the back of the victim’s head and law enforcement became suspicious of the cause of death.

David Ward allegedly told investigators his uncle was prone to falling and may have fallen backwards on the metal object. An autopsy later revealed the victim had a gunshot wound to the back of the head and the metal object was used to conceal the crime, according to the Cleveland County Sheriffs’ Office.

Related: Deputies: Man shot, killed uncle in Cleveland Co., tried to conceal crime

During the investigation, Ward was questioned about the $150,000 check, which he said was for farm expenses and had been written to him by his uncle, court documents state.

The Secret Service’s forensics lab examined the check and notified Cleveland County investigators that the date on it was “optically different” than on a genuine check, the affidavit stated.

Investigators spoke to another of the victim’s nephews, who had received a check from his uncle a week before the man’s death.

When looking at the signature on the alleged forged check, the nephew said it was not his uncle’s signature, according to court documents. He also compared his check with the $150,000 check and said the signature blocks were significantly different, federal agents say.

David Ward was arrested in September and charged with murder and obtaining property by false pretense.

Federal agents’ affidavit for a warrant to seize the check was submitted on Nov. 30.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill.
CMS: High school student killed, 2 others injured in Mint Hill crash
Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
Johnie McClendon died in a Sunday night shooting.
Police identify 14-year-old shot, killed Sunday in Charlotte
1 injured in vehicle crash involving tractor trailer.
1 injured in vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on NC 801
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
CFD: Pedestrian struck closes both lanes on Ridge Road
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Lt. Ryan Barkley spoke with WBTV about the case on Tuesday.
Rowan Co. detectives hope to solve 52-year-old case of murdered newborn baby girl