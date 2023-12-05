Man arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old has been arrested following the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in north Charlotte over the weekend.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Johnnie McClendon was shot in the head around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday inside a home on Keswick Avenue. He died at the scene.

Two days later, on Tuesday morning, police said Myhijee Major turned himself in. He was interviewed by detectives and charged with involuntary manslaughter. Mecklenburg County jail records show that Major has been arrested at least three other times since May 2022.

McClendon was a student at Garinger High School in Charlotte and was on the basketball team.

“We are heartbroken by this loss of life and we grieve with his family and friends,” a message from the school’s principal said. “We ask that you keep Johnnie’s family, friends, and our students and staff in your thoughts and prayers.”

Police said Major has been transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Related: Police identify 14-year-old shot, killed Sunday in Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.