Longest-operating Bojangles location reopens on West Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The longest-operating Bojangles reopened along West Boulevard Tuesday.

The location opened and began serving customers in 1977, starting the fried chicken and biscuit obsession many of us have come to love.

Forty-six years after the establishment opened, crews were working on major renovations. The crew hosted a bit of a ‘throwback’ celebration in honor of the new look of the original location.

“Congratulations!” said Lenay Thomas-Sheltra, the daughter of Richard Thomas, a founder of Bojangles. “[This is] the first Bojangles to bear the iconic logo and the longest-operating restaurant in the company.”

