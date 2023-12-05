PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Longest-operating Bojangles location reopens on West Boulevard

The location opened in 1977.
The location opened in 1977.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The longest-operating Bojangles reopened along West Boulevard Tuesday.

The location opened and began serving customers in 1977, starting the fried chicken and biscuit obsession many of us have come to love.

Forty-six years after the establishment opened, crews were working on major renovations. The crew hosted a bit of a ‘throwback’ celebration in honor of the new look of the original location.

“Congratulations!” said Lenay Thomas-Sheltra, the daughter of Richard Thomas, a founder of Bojangles. “[This is] the first Bojangles to bear the iconic logo and the longest-operating restaurant in the company.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Overflow outside Stanley town hall on Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023
Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
Police said Myhijee Major turned himself in.
Man arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed in north Charlotte

Latest News

The waffle dessert shop recently opened in Bessemer City
Jordan Sawyers tries out some ‘Wicked Waffles’
The location opened in 1977.
Original Bojangles on West Boulevard reopens
Micah Yarbrough joins QC Kitchen to show off a tasty agave drink
Getting a taste of agave cocktails by Puerta
Kristen Wile returns with important food news happening around the Queen City
‘3 Courses’ features restaurant openings, closings, wine tasting, agave spirits