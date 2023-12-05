‘I’m excited, filled with joy:’ Tiawana Brown on making history, sharing HERstory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tiawana Brown has a story to tell.

On Monday night, it will come full circle when she’s sworn-in as the next city council member in Charlotte.

“Tiawana Brown is a phenomenal Black woman. I am the daughter of Artie Mae Brown. I am the mother of Antoinette and Tijema,” she said. “I’m a strong woman that is an example of what you can be when you seek to do everything that you set out to do.”

The Charlotte native doesn’t hide her past.

She spent time in federal prison on fraud charges.

“Never will ever be afraid to share something that has impacted my life, my family, the entire world. And so everyone is affected by incarceration, especially incarceration of Black women,” she said. “I made decisions at that time that wasn’t pleasant. That wasn’t supportive of the family that I come from.”

Now, there is triumph.

Last month, voters elected her to represent Charlotte’s district three.

“I’m excited, feeled with joy and represent so many people all over the world,” Brown said. “Just excited. Humble. I know that I am a gift from God. So this is a gift from God.

She added it now feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders.

“To know that people even with the attack still came out,” she said. “And they chose me. Not only did they chose me, they chose me anonymously and that means a lot to me.”

She says this makes her the first formerly incarcerated person to serve on city council.

“What will be going through your mind tonight? WBTV asked.

“What will be going through my mind is you know, all the women that paved the way before me, I’m going to always include family...family is so important to me. So quite naturally when thinking about my mom, thinking about my grandmother, who was the matriarch of our family that’s not here anymore,” Brown said. “I’m going to think about my sister, think about my daughters and about all the women that support me in this movement.”

Brown’s work is evident in the community through her non-profit Beauty after the Bars.

The organization provides housing and resources for formerly incarcerated women.

“When you look at all the obstacles that was placed in my way, I really did come out and did some things that people stacked the odds up against me but you know, I’ve overcome every adversity, every obstacle, you put in my place and city council won’t be any different,” she said.

She says she wants to get out in the community to meet people where they are.

“We have to remember that it is an elected position, for the people by the people, and that people can form a coalition to get you out. My number one goal is to get to know District 3 to see exactly what District 3 want. I know there’s some projects that we’re already working on, that’s already been put in place and had nothing to do with me because as you know, I swear in this evening, but my goal is to be truly a public servant to be a champion for our constituents,” Brown said. “And the only way to do that is to go out in the community to meet the people, let them know who you are, and see exactly what their agenda is. My agenda is the people.”

She says she hopes her story is an encouragement to others.

“The people that said that we couldn’t do something because of a stigma that’s been placed on us. People that put us in a box. I just showed them that if you put me in a box, I’m gonna break out of it,” Brown said.

