Getting a taste of agave cocktails by Puerta

As one of the ‘3 Courses,’ Micah Yarbrough joins QC Kitchen to show off some tasty agave drinks
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Unpretentious Palate joined the show to give the latest “3 Courses” Charlotte-area restaurant updates.

For the third, the food journal stated tequila is becoming a premium product, much like bourbon. However, there’s a lot more to agave spirits than the big-name brands.

Micah Yarborough, bar manager of Puerta, joined QC Life as the third and final of the 3 Courses!

Yarbrough presented a holiday drink using agave spirits since so many folks think that December is a time for rum and whiskey!

