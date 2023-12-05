Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers

STANLEY, N.C. - Dozens of people angry about a recent fire department restructuring were left standing outside the Stanley town hall on Monday evening as the small room inside filled up with people.

The town did not provide a livestream of the board meeting. It was the first council meeting since the last meeting where the board voted to restructure the fire department, leaving the top two fire chiefs without a job or a warning of what was to come.

The entire department was told they would need to reapply for their jobs, firefighters said, leaving thirty-one members walking off the job.

On Monday, people left standing outside were still allowed to sign up to speak in the public comment portion of the meeting.

Mayor Steven Denton invoked a state law, allowing six people outside to participate in public comment regarding the fire department, representing a group of thirteen Denton said had signed up. Out of the approximately three dozen seats for the public inside, about half had been reserved for friends and family of council members being newly sworn in.

Patrick Hullet, son of former Stanley assistant fire chief Michael Hullet, as well as his sister Gracie, both spoke in support of their father and previous members of the department.

“We’re all here, we all want answers, and we want to talk. We want to speak and we want to know what’s going on,” Hullett told WBTV.

Assistant fire chief Ashley Price stayed throughout the mass resignation, he said in public comment on Monday, until he was asked to turn his gear in this past weekend. That happened this past Saturday, he had previously told WBTV, after a surprise visit from the fire marshal had occurred.

“I expected more than that from the town I vote in and pay taxes for,” said another former fighter who had resigned, Michael Russell.

“These two individuals’ full-time jobs were their first and foremost commitment,” Denton said in a prepared statement, referring to former fire chief Eric Withers and assistant chief Michael Hullett. The risk should a disaster occur in the town of Stanley while they were at their full-time jobs was high, Denton added.

Denton called some of the outrage over the decision “disgusting” in its personal attacks. He emphasized at several points throughout the meeting that he would not be taking questions.

Interim chief Gary Hilton said they had responded to 35 calls since the restructuring occurred, with an average of 7 people responding per call.

Out of 26 people on the staff, 20 of them on staff are state-certified, Hilton said.

Denton declined to take questions from WBTV on camera after the meeting, but did tell a reporter that he had wanted to but had not given the former fire chiefs an advance alert about the restructuring, because the town attorney had recommended against it.

