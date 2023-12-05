PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Concord nonprofit providing free proactive driving courses for young drivers

B.R.A.K.E.S. is an acronym for “Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe.”
B.R.A.K.E.S. is an acronym for “Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe.”
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - After losing his two sons in a crash, former NHRA driver Doug Herbert started a nonprofit organization called B.R.A.K.E.S., which is a free proactive driving school for teens.

“B.R.A.K.E.S. is an acronym for Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe,” Herbert said.

During his racing career, Herbert would drive cars that exceeded sometimes 300 mph. Now, he is emphasizing the importance of slowing down and safe driving for teens.

“It’s maybe the first time in a teenager’s life that they have to be 100 percent every time because their life depends on it,” he said. “Unfortunately, when they crash, they usually don’t crash by themselves. Other innocent people are going to be involved as well.”

Herbert said throughout the years, the nonprofit has taught thousands of teens skills such as crash avoidance, panic braking and car control.

“The University of North Carolina at Charlotte does data analyzation for us and have actually found that these teenagers through the program were 64 percent less likely to be involved in a car crash,” Herbert said.

On Monday, members of the Rocky River High School community mourned the death of 18-year-old soccer player Jovany Escamilla-Salinas. The teen was involved in a fatal accident near the high school. Two other students in the car were seriously injured the hospital. Investigators said speed was a factor.

Situations like that hit home for Herbert. He admits not all training is done at the driving school, but expressed how parents should start teaching responsible driving at home.

He is asking teenagers to put phones down when in cars, be conscious of their surroundings, and for parents to talk with their kids about responsibilities behind the wheel.

“We want to make sure that no parent gets the call I got, that teenagers don’t find out that they lost their best friend in a car crash,” Herbert said. “We want to avoid that happening.”

Free driving courses with B.R.A.K.E.S. are offered to young drivers 15-20 years old. More information about the organization and its courses can be found here.

Related: Defensive driving course held for teens at zMAX Dragway

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill.
Police: Speed apparent factor in crash that killed student in Mint Hill
Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man looking for answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
Johnie McClendon died in a Sunday night shooting.
Police identify 14-year-old shot, killed Sunday in Charlotte
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC

Latest News

Dante Anderson, who represents Charlotte's District 1, was elected mayor pro tem on Monday night.
Charlotte City Council elects Anderson mayor pro tem after tense debate
The Disaster Action Team provides shelter, financial assistance, health services and...
Red Cross looking for volunteers to join South Carolina Disaster Action Teams
The Disaster Action Team provides shelter, financial assistance, health services and...
Red Cross looking for volunteers to join South Carolina Disaster Action Teams
Dante Anderson, who represents Charlotte's District 1, was elected mayor pro tem on Monday night.
Charlotte City Council elects Anderson mayor pro tem after tense debate