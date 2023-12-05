A closer look at two of North Carolina’s newest laws, from fentanyl fines to concealed carry laws

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of new laws are now in effect in North Carolina as of Dec 1.

Some deal with stricter fines for drug traffickers, while others deal with election law. WECT News took a closer look at two of them.

Senate Bill 41

Part of Senate Bill 41, introduced by State Senator Danny Britt Jr., is now in effect in North Carolina. The part of the law now in effect allows concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms to places of worship that also have schools.

When we spoke with the senator in February this year, he said the law is aimed to give all private churches the same rights.

Dane Britt owns DB Private Training in Wilmington, where he teaches classes on concealed carry and shooting lessons, while also educating people about safe storage laws.

He is in support of the bill, saying it gives more opportunities for people to defend themselves.

“I think anytime law-abiding citizens get more rights, like why were the rights taken away in the first place?” Britt said.

According to the bill, carrying a firearm during school hours or when students are present would not be allowed.

Those who oppose the bill, like Jill Hopman with the New Hanover County Democrats, believe the idea behind the bill is flawed.

“The idea that we would make it easier to have access to guns period around any area where children are seems like a very short-sighted pursuit to me,” Hopman said.

Hopman says a staggering number of youth have died from gun violence in the past decade, and she believes this bill ignores that.

“It’s a dangerous bill that puts lives at stake that can be avoided. It seems to be prioritizing the gun lobby over children and family,” Hopman said.

Britt and other supporters say it’s not about putting kids in harm’s way, but about protecting churches.

The bill will launch a two-year statewide initiative to educate the public about safe storage and gun locks.

Senate Bill 189

“An act to increase the fine imposed on persons convicted of trafficking in heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil” will increase the fines for people convicted of drug trafficking who have between 4-14 grams of the substance on them.

The fine increase is from $50,000 to $500,000. That’s a 900% increase.

Barbara Walsh lost her daughter, Sophia, to fentanyl poisoning at just 24 years old. Sophia died after drinking fentanyl from a glass of water, but the family didn’t find that out until months after her death.

Walsh says she hopes the new law with an increased fine will be enough to curb traffickers from selling or distributing the lethal drug.

“I think that is a deterrent for people to think twice about trafficking fentanyl, and maybe it will save somebody’s life,” Walsh said.

While the new law can’t bring back her daughter, she hopes it could save others’ lives in the future.

“We’re paying it forward for unfortunately the eight people who die every day from fentanyl in North Carolina,” Walsh said.

The DEA reports that just one gram of fentanyl can kill 500 people.

Walsh founded the non-profit, Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina, after her daughter’s death. She works with families across the state who have lost a loved one to fentanyl and encourages those who want support to join.

