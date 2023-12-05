CFD: Pedestrian struck closes both lanes on Ridge Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Both lanes are closed at the intersection of Ridge and Beard Road due to a pedestrian being struck, says the Charlotte Fire Department.

According to Medic, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was hit in the 2600 block of Ridge Road at the intersection of Beard Road.

CFD states to use an alternate route and to expect significant delays in the area and to use extreme caution around emergency vehicles.

