Celebrating National Cookie Day using an allergy-friendly recipe

Cocoa’s Cookies joined the show to give a recipe on vegan cookies
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We celebrated National Cookie Day using an allergy-friendly recipe.

Not only is it National Cookie Day, but the holiday season is also a popular time to bring out your best cookie recipes for family, friends, and even Santa!

QC Life is bringing in the pros to learn how to make some delicious cookies. In this segment of QC@3, Bessie Barnes, founder of Cocoa’s Cookies, helps the crew learn how to bake an allergy-friendly cookie.

The cookie shop is appearing at many events throughout the city, including:

  • Dec. 8 through Dec 10: Black Owned Marketplace
  • Dec. 9: Common Market Oakwald Holiday Market
  • Dec. 17: Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular

Be sure to check out their website and follow them on Instagram for more information

Double Chocolate Mint Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1c flour
  • 1c cocoa powder
  • ¾c vegan butter or coconut oil
  • 1/3c unsweetened applesauce
  • 1 tbsp ground flaxseed
  • 3 tbsp warm water
  • 1 teaspoon mint extract
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup white chocolate chips
  • ½ c crushed peppermints for topping

