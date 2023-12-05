Bradley Bozeman nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, Panthers’ center Bradley Bozeman was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The award recognizes an NFL player’s excellence on and off the field.

Bozeman took over as the team’s starting center early last year but had been making a difference in his community long before then. He and his wife, Nikki, initially centered their charitable efforts around anti-bullying programs.

The Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation was established in 2018 to expand on the program; however, COVID-19 forced a pivot. That’s when Bozeman began the Serving Your Neighbors and Communities (SYNC) snack program within his first two months in Charlotte.

SYNC has packed over 17,000 boxes of food in the last year.

“They’re just a force,” said Kay Carter, the CEO of Charlotte’s Second Harvest Food Bank. “You can tell they’re about family and about caring about the community. They’re my favorite kind of people.”

