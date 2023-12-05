PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Both lanes closed after 1 injured in vehicle crash on NC 801

The vehicle crash happened near Graham Road
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted to stop them.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Both lanes are closed on NC 801 after a vehicle crash injured one person according to the Rowan County Fire Department.

The vehicle crash happened near Graham Road on NC 801 involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

The Rowan Fire Chief stated that the driver of the vehicle was transported to Atrium, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, officials stated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
A student was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill.
Police: Speed apparent factor in crash that killed student in Mint Hill
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
James Radspinner.
Union County man sentenced up to nearly 41 years for statutory rape
Johnie McClendon died in a Sunday night shooting.
Police identify 14-year-old shot, killed Sunday in Charlotte

Latest News

A student was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill.
Police: Speed apparent factor in crash that killed student in Mint Hill
WBTV News at Noon
CMS: High school student killed, 2 others hurt in Mint Hill crash
Charlotte gas prices remain under $3 a gallon as of Dec. 4, according to GasBuddy.
Charlotte gas prices see slight uptick over last week, still under $3 a gallon
From 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday crews will close Julian Road from Jake...
Overnight closures and traffic shift scheduled for Rowan County road