Both lanes closed after 1 injured in vehicle crash on NC 801

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Both lanes are closed on NC 801 after a vehicle crash injured one person according to the Rowan County Fire Department.

The vehicle crash happened near Graham Road on NC 801 involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

The Rowan Fire Chief stated that the driver of the vehicle was transported to Atrium, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, officials stated.

