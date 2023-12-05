‘3 Courses’ features restaurant openings, closings, wine tasting, agave spirits

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kristen Wile returns with important food news happening around the Queen City
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte food scene has exploded over the past few years, becoming one of the fastest-growing food hubs of the south.

Unpretentious Palate knows this better than anyone; the local food digest has chronicled the growth of the restaurant industry in Charlotte over the past few years.

Here on QC Life, writer Kristen Wile joined the show to discuss the “3 Courses,” Unpretentious Palate’s latest food news, events and hottest dishes from around the city.

In this segment of 3 Courses, Kristen Wile discusses the closing and opening of restaurants around the city, a wine-tasting event by the NC Wine Growers Association, and the delicious agave spirits at Puerta.

For more restaurant and bar news from around the city, you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook, or even join their newsletter sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

