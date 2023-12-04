PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Week starts out with above-average temperatures, to cool off midweek

Highs Monday will reach the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.
The week will get off to a dry and warm start, with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will start out with some above-average temperatures before things gradually cool off over the next few days.

On Monday, highs will reach the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. More dry weather is expected Tuesday, with highs falling back to around 60 degrees.

By Wednesday, temperatures will have cooled into the mid-50s, with a chance for snow in the mountains. Thursday will also be a cooler day.

Highs will bounce back Friday and throughout the weekend, topping out in the low to mid-60s.

