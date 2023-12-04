UNC, West Virginia to face off in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The matchup for this year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte is set, and will feature the UNC Tar Heels and West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Tar Heels, led by Charlotte native and Myers Park graduate Drake Maye, finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and placed seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). The Mountaineers also finished 8-4 and were fourth in the Big 12 standings.

Welcome to the family @UNCFootball and @WVUfootball. pic.twitter.com/c0vJzRs1Nw — Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 3, 2023

Fans could be treated to an intriguing quarterback matchup with Maye, the potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and West Virginia’s Garrett Greene, who is one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the country.

Maye led the ACC in passing yards during the regular season, throwing for more than 3,600 yards and 24 touchdowns. On the opposing sideline, Greene had the eighth-most rushing yards in the country among quarterbacks, and accounted for 28 total touchdowns.

North Carolina is also aided offensively by Omarion Hampton, who ran for more than 1,400 yards this season, good enough for fifth-best in the nation.

Maye, a redshirt sophomore, said after UNC’s loss to NC State in its regular-season finale that he was unsure of what his future holds, or if he will play in his team’s bowl game. If he does not play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, freshman Conner Harrell would likely draw the start.

The game is set for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

