PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

UNC, West Virginia to face off in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte

The Tar Heels and Mountaineers will match up at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 27.
This year's Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the North Carolina Tar Heels and West Virginia...
This year's Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the North Carolina Tar Heels and West Virginia Mountaineers.(AP Photos)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The matchup for this year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte is set, and will feature the UNC Tar Heels and West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Tar Heels, led by Charlotte native and Myers Park graduate Drake Maye, finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and placed seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). The Mountaineers also finished 8-4 and were fourth in the Big 12 standings.

Fans could be treated to an intriguing quarterback matchup with Maye, the potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and West Virginia’s Garrett Greene, who is one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the country.

Maye led the ACC in passing yards during the regular season, throwing for more than 3,600 yards and 24 touchdowns. On the opposing sideline, Greene had the eighth-most rushing yards in the country among quarterbacks, and accounted for 28 total touchdowns.

North Carolina is also aided offensively by Omarion Hampton, who ran for more than 1,400 yards this season, good enough for fifth-best in the nation.

Maye, a redshirt sophomore, said after UNC’s loss to NC State in its regular-season finale that he was unsure of what his future holds, or if he will play in his team’s bowl game. If he does not play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, freshman Conner Harrell would likely draw the start.

The game is set for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Related: Interim coach Tabor’s debut is more of the same for NFL-worst Panthers

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
James Radspinner.
Union County man sentenced up to nearly 41 years for statutory rape
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory
1 killed in vehicle crash at Pence Road and Viola Dr.
CMPD: 1 killed in vehicle crash in east Charlotte

Latest News

The Lenoir-Rhyne Bears won a road playoff game for the first time in program history, beating...
Lenoir-Rhyne advances to NCAA Division II quarterfinals with 35-25 win over Benedict
Davidson football player going viral on X.
Davidson’s Barclay Briggs going viral for ‘draft announcement’ post
Wingate won its first men's cross country championship on Saturday, edging the defending...
‘We are very proud’: Wingate men’s cross country team wins national title
The Runnin' Bulldogs are heading back to the FCS Playoffs for the second-straight year, the...
Gardner-Webb pulls away from Charleston Southern to win Big South-OVC Championship