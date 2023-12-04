PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sunday violence: CMPD investigating two homicides across Charlotte

CMPD is investigating a homicide in the 7100 block of Snow Lane.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two homicides Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m., the department issued an alert about a homicide investigation in the 7100 block of Snow Lane.

According to MEDIC, one person was shot and killed.

Nearly 10 minutes later, CMPD says officers were called to the 400 block of Keswick Avenue for a homicide.

No other details have been released.

WBTV has a crew en route and will have more at 11 p.m.

