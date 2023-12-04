Sunday violence: CMPD investigating two homicides across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two homicides Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m., the department issued an alert about a homicide investigation in the 7100 block of Snow Lane.

According to MEDIC, one person was shot and killed.

Nearly 10 minutes later, CMPD says officers were called to the 400 block of Keswick Avenue for a homicide.

No other details have been released.

WBTV has a crew en route and will have more at 11 p.m.

Homicide Investigation in the Independence Division https://t.co/E9aCTZWHlT — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 4, 2023

