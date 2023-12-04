S.C. man arrested after complaints he took money, failed to build homes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A Clover, South Carolina man has been taken into custody after a four-month investigation into contracts related to residential home construction.

Christian Novellino, 49, a convicted felon, was arrested at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 by the York County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Novellino was charged with seven counts of breach of trust. He is the owner operator of Construction Up Homebuilders.

According to the release, the York County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints from victims regarding Novellino and his construction company and the building of several homes.

Novellino and Construction Up Homebuilders was the subject of a WBTV investigation in November.

The Sheriff’s Office release said allegations suggest that minimal progress or no work at all was completed towards fulfilling the terms of the contracts Novellino signed with customers.

The investigation found that when refunds were requested from the victims they were informed that the funds were unavailable or were offered inadequate compensation, the release said.

“We are just now scratching the surface of the number of people affected by this investigation and this arrest,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We strongly feel there may be more people out there who were defrauded by Mr. Novellino and are committed to ensuring justice for all affected in this case.”

The investigation remains ongoing and further charges may be pending.

