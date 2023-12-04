PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Road closed in South End after crash damages utility pole

South Tryon Street is closed near Tremont Avenue.
A crash involving a utility pole has closed South Tryon Street near Tremont Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has shut down a road and left more than 600 people without power in South End on Monday morning.

Officials said the incident left a utility pole broken along South Tryon Street near Tremont Avenue.

All lanes of South Tryon Street are currently closed while crews make repairs. Transportation officials estimate the road could reopen by about 10:45 a.m.

Duke Energy’s outage map confirmed that the power outage was caused by a vehicle hitting its equipment.

Power is expected to be restored to the area between 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
James Radspinner.
Union County man sentenced up to nearly 41 years for statutory rape
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory
1 killed in vehicle crash at Pence Road and Viola Dr.
CMPD: 1 killed in vehicle crash in east Charlotte

Latest News

A crash involving a utility pole has closed South Tryon Street near Tremont Avenue.
Road closed in South End after crash damages utility pole
Traffic tips for driving through Christmas Town USA - clipped version
The crash happened at South Tryon Street and Remount Road.
CMS: Student hurt after vehicle hits school bus in southeast Charlotte
The crash is inbound and blocking one lane of traffic.
Crash involving school bus slows traffic at S. Tryon St, Remount Road