Road closed in South End after crash damages utility pole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has shut down a road and left more than 600 people without power in South End on Monday morning.

Officials said the incident left a utility pole broken along South Tryon Street near Tremont Avenue.

All lanes of South Tryon Street are currently closed while crews make repairs. Transportation officials estimate the road could reopen by about 10:45 a.m.

Duke Energy’s outage map confirmed that the power outage was caused by a vehicle hitting its equipment.

Power is expected to be restored to the area between 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

