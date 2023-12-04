Police in Salisbury investigating shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are appealing to the public for any information related to a shooting on Saturday that left one person hurt.

Officers were initially called to respond to a report of shots fired in the area of Old West Innes St. on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. As they were headed to that location they were notified that a shooting victim had been brought to the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Police say they searched the area and discovered that the shooting likely took place at a house in the 200 block of Lloyd St. Police also found a car parked nearby that contained blood.

According to the report, a witness reported seeing a man in black clothing carrying an “AR style rifle” walking near Lloyd and Fisher Streets.

No additional details were released. Police are asking for anyone with information relevant to the case call 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.