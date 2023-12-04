PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police in Salisbury investigating shooting

Victim showed up at hospital as police searched potential crime scene
The shooting was initially investigated a call about shots fired near Old West Innes St. on...
The shooting was initially investigated a call about shots fired near Old West Innes St. on Saturday afternoon.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are appealing to the public for any information related to a shooting on Saturday that left one person hurt.

Officers were initially called to respond to a report of shots fired in the area of Old West Innes St. on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. As they were headed to that location they were notified that a shooting victim had been brought to the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Police say they searched the area and discovered that the shooting likely took place at a house in the 200 block of Lloyd St. Police also found a car parked nearby that contained blood.

According to the report, a witness reported seeing a man in black clothing carrying an “AR style rifle” walking near Lloyd and Fisher Streets.

No additional details were released. Police are asking for anyone with information relevant to the case call 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte. A new law...
New street takeover law goes into effect in NC
Gabriela Neufeld
CMS high school teacher in court after arrest for sexual activity with student
James Radspinner.
Union County man sentenced up to nearly 41 years for statutory rape
Joshua Pinquet is facing felony second-degree kidnapping charges.
Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory
1 killed in vehicle crash at Pence Road and Viola Dr.
CMPD: 1 killed in vehicle crash in east Charlotte

Latest News

One person was killed and two others were badly hurt in a crash on Blair Road in Mint Hill.
Medic: 1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in crash in Mint Hill
A crash involving a utility pole has closed South Tryon Street near Tremont Avenue.
Road closed in South End after crash damages utility pole
Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man looking for answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
Under a proposed plan, the most immediate change would affect Park Road Montessori students.
CMS holding virtual meeting, asking for feedback regarding magnet school plan
The Carolina Panthers fell to the division-rival Buccaneers on Sunday, 21-18.
Interim coach Tabor’s debut is more of the same for NFL-worst Panthers