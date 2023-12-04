Police: Man dies after being hit by car in Hickory

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
A man died after he was hit while walking along Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard Southeast in Hickory.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian died after he was hit by a car in Hickory on Friday evening.

The crash happened on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard Southeast near Third Avenue Southeast around 7:30 p.m., the Hickory Police Department said.

Police said the pedestrian, 53-year-old Bobby Gene Helton, was walking north in the far right lane when a 2006 Pontiac G6 hit him from behind.

Helton was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police said charges are not expected to be filed in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.

