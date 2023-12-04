Police identify 14-year-old shot, killed Sunday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old who was shot and killed Sunday night in north Charlotte has been identified

According to CMPD, officers were called to a home on Keswick Avenue, between North Graham and North Tryon streets, around 7:40 p.m. The teen was found shot in the head inside the home. He died at the scene.

The victim was identified by police as Johnie McClendon.

Officers say it appears the teen lived at the home but they didn’t provide any information as to who fired that shot.

The investigation in is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

