‘PLEASE HELP!!’: CMPD animal shelter losing more kennels, still full as renovations continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD’s Animal Care & Control (AC&C) is full once again, and will be losing 25 kennel spaces within days as construction continues.

The shelter is in the midst of a multi-phase renovation in order to meet NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the American Disabilities Act standards.

AC&C said its next wave of construction is set to begin on Dec. 6 and will take place in the “Lost Dog” section of the shelter.

Prior to an earlier renovation phase, a temporary shelter was set up on Toomey Avenue in October.

“PLEASE HELP!!” AC&C said on Facebook. “PLEASE COME and foster or adopt to help us move dogs out of the shelter. Even our satellite shelter at Toomey is full.”

Through the end of December, adoption fees will be waived in exchange for a monetary donation.

Pets can be adopted at the main shelter on Byrum Drive or at the Toomey Avenue location. Appointments are required to visit the Toomey Avenue shelter, and can be booked online.

More information about the adoption process and adoptable pets can be found here.

